Florence Jean Wylie Sears

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Florence “Flo Jean” Sears, 96, died peacefully on Saturday (June 20, 2020) at her home, in Columbus, Ga.

She was born Aug. 28, 1923, in Minonk, daughter of Ruth Kerrick and Frank Samuel Wylie. She was raised on the farmlands of Illinois, where she learned the strong values of family, love of the land and hard work. While her brothers were off in service during World War II, she graduated from the University of Illinois, with honors. She was named to Mortar Board and served as president of Tri Delta sorority. She moved to Chicago where she worked in public accounting ... until the South beckoned.

In 1946, sporting a red convertible, she visited and moved to Columbus, Ga., at the invitation of college friend Jane Ellis Pound. She dated and married Claud Alex Sears in 1948. She was quickly embraced by Columbus and became actively involved in the community she grew to love, serving as the first president of the Girls' Club, president of the Junior League of Columbus, the Magnolia Garden Club, and longtime treasurer of the Altar Guild at St. Paul United Methodist Church.