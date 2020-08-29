Florence M. Travis

Florence was a proud graduate of University High School and Illinois State Normal University. She enjoyed a long teaching career, retiring as a Kindergarten teacher in 1982 from Unit 5's Glenn School where she had taught continuously since 1966. Always one with a servant's heart, Florence volunteered over 10,000 hours at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, served on the funeral luncheon committee at Holy Trinity, volunteered at the Clare House, and devoted many hours to encouraging seminarians. She was, above all, devoted to God and her family. May God hold her in the palm of His hand.