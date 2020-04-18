Florence Massey

GIBSON CITY — Florence L. “Flo” Massey, 91, of Gibson City, passed away at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday (April 14, 2020) at the Heritage Health,Gibson City.
A private family graveside service will be at Drummer Township Cemetery, Gibson City. A celebration of life service will be at a later date at the Gibson City Bible Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Gibson City Bible Church or Transitions Hospice. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Florence was born Oct. 20, 1928, in Litchfield, a daughter to Fred and Euphemia Dagon Lowe. She married Robert W. Massey Sr. on Dec. 31, 1967. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2003.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Linda) Knabel, Galesburg, and Jeff (Kristen) Massey, Gibson City; two daughters, Nancy (Gene) Ray, Forsyth, and Marty (Bill) Kaeding, Normal; a daughter-in-law, Carla Massey, Ashkum; her brother, Melvin Lowe, Litchfield; her sister, Dorothy Hamman, Rio Rico, Ariz.; and 15 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert W. “Bob” Massey Jr.; daughter, Cindy Ader; brothers, Fred Jr., Lester, Marvin; and sister, Linda.
Flo, as she was affectionately known by all who knew and loved her, was very involved in her church communities throughout most of her life; she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served “behind the scenes” in so many ways. She was a waitress at the “Downtown Cafe” where folks enjoyed her homemade pies for dessert. She took pride in her home and was especially passionate about gardening and cooking. She enjoyed sharing these gifts with her family and friends in hospitality. Flo quietly demonstrated love and care to those around her through service. Her sharp wit and humor were displayed through playful conversation with friends and family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosenbaumfh.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.