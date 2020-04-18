Florence Massey

Flo, as she was affectionately known by all who knew and loved her, was very involved in her church communities throughout most of her life; she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir and served “behind the scenes” in so many ways. She was a waitress at the “Downtown Cafe” where folks enjoyed her homemade pies for dessert. She took pride in her home and was especially passionate about gardening and cooking. She enjoyed sharing these gifts with her family and friends in hospitality. Flo quietly demonstrated love and care to those around her through service. Her sharp wit and humor were displayed through playful conversation with friends and family.