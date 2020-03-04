Floyd Sutter

BLOOMINGTON — Floyd A. Sutter, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday (March 2, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard at 5 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A memorial gathering with light refreshments will follow the service until 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.

Floyd was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Bloomington, the son of Anthony and LaVerne Wheeler Sutter. He married Glenna J. Ling on Sept. 2, 1965, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2008.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew Sutter, Galesburg, and Mark (Linda) Sutter, Bloomington; a daughter, Carrie Sutter, Bloomington; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Darrel Sutter, Normal, and Vernon Sutter, Phoenix, Ariz.; three sisters, Julia (William) Gunderson, Peru, Ind.; Kay (Richard) Riehl, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Nancy (Robert) Daniels, Normal; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Sutter, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steven Sutter; and a granddaughter, Kayla Sutter.