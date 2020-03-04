Floyd Sutter

BLOOMINGTON — Floyd A. Sutter, 76, of Bloomington, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Monday (March 2, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.
Military rites will be performed by the Bloomington-Normal American Legion Honor Guard at 5 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. A memorial gathering with light refreshments will follow the service until 7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the Community Cancer Center, Normal.
Floyd was born Dec. 3, 1943, in Bloomington, the son of Anthony and LaVerne Wheeler Sutter. He married Glenna J. Ling on Sept. 2, 1965, in Bloomington. She preceded him in death on April 1, 2008.
He is survived by two sons, Matthew Sutter, Galesburg, and Mark (Linda) Sutter, Bloomington; a daughter, Carrie Sutter, Bloomington; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Darrel Sutter, Normal, and Vernon Sutter, Phoenix, Ariz.; three sisters, Julia (William) Gunderson, Peru, Ind.; Kay (Richard) Riehl, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Nancy (Robert) Daniels, Normal; and a sister-in-law, Wanda Sutter, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steven Sutter; and a granddaughter, Kayla Sutter.
Floyd graduated from Lexington High School, served in the U.S. Army from 1963-1965 and was a member of the American Legion. He worked at Magirl Supply Company (now Connor Co.) for nearly 50 years.
Floyd was a proud Cub master of Pack 51 in Lexington, was instrumental in their Pinewood Derby and even built the track where they raced. He served as a Lexington City alderman and was an auctioneer. Floyd also enjoyed woodworking crafts. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
Service information
5:00PM
1800 Eastland Dr
Bloomington, IL 61704
5:00PM-7:00PM
1800 Eastland Dr
Bloomington, IL 61704