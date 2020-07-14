× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLUCA — Frances “Jean” Gerjets, 86, of Toluca, passed away at 3:12 a.m. Monday (July 13, 2020) at Heritage Health, Streator.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday at Antioch Christian Church, Toluca. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the church. The Rev. Dr. Robert Idell will officiate. Burial will follow at Antioch Christian Cemetery, Toluca. Memorials may be directed to her church or the Eastern Marshall County Ambulance Service. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean was born April 29, 1934, in Streator, to Frank and Lillie Laffins Kresl. She married James L. Gerjets on June 27, 1954, in Toluca. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1992.

Surviving are her daughter, Lisa Jean (David) Cook, Wenona; three grandchildren, Katelyn (fiance, Antoine Charlier), Kaleb and Kallen Cook.

Jean was a member of Antioch Christian Church, Toluca. She worked as a secretary for Toluca High School, and later Fieldcrest School District for of 34 years, retiring in 2003.

Jean's family was very important to her. She loved her grandchildren and taking vacations with her family. She loved to decorate for the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She will be remembered for hosting the family holidays at her home.

