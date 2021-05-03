NORMAL — Frances Ruth Alvis, 99, of Normal passed away Friday April 30, 2021 at 6:28 AM at Carle Bromenn in Normal.

There will be a graveside service at Noon, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Pennell Cemetery in Towanda. Reverend Chad Lueck will officiate.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Frances was born March 18, 1922 in Chicago to Homer and Frances (Hertel) Wegel. She married Clifton Haines September 19, 1942 in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on May 3, 1973. She later married Jack Alvis on July 3, 1974. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1988. She is also preceded in death by one daughter Diana Kemp; two grandchildren: Rhonda Fortney and Mark Kemp; and one sister May Felsman.

Frances is survived by one son Mike (Sharon) Haines of Bloomington; three stepchildren: Sandra (Tim) Tydd, Lynn Kwitkowski, Susan (Jim) Fruin; thirteen grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.