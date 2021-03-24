LEROY — Francis Eugene Cline, 82, of LeRoy, IL took his last trucking haul on the highway to heaven, Saturday March 20, 2021 at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at the LeRoy Christian Church, masks will be required. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Leroy. Memorials may be made to the LeRoy Christian Church.

Gene was born September 2, 1938 to Floyd and Elsie (Brantley) Cline.

He is survived by sons: Steven (Kathy), Brian, Kenny, and Darrin (Bobbi) Cline; step children: Pam (Danny) McDaniels, Jim (Rhonda) Hodges and Scott (Brenda) Lynton; his grandchildren: Christina (Audry), Jonathon, Justin Sexton, and Jared (Heather) Sexton; and two great grandchildren; his siblings: Richard (Pat), Phil (Nelda), Kay Mitchell, Curtis (Debbie), and Sherri Whitehouse; brother in law Walden Norfleet; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and many friends he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen, daughter Christina, sister Phyllis, two nephews and a great grandchild.

Gene, also known as Tinker Toy, graduated from LeRoy High School in 1957. He served in the Army 101st Airborne. He was a lifelong Truck Driver and proud member of the American Truck Historical Society Central Illinois Chapter. Gene enjoyed sharing his stories, which will be greatly missed.