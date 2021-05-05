DANVERS — Frank Allen Hillman, age 78, of Danvers, IL passed away at 10:56 PM on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal IL. A private family service will be held. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Imhoff Cemetery, Congerville, IL or North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers, IL

Frank was born December 30, 1942 in Pleasant Hill, IL the son of Duane and Zoe (Merriam) Hillman. He married Catherine "Cathy" Miller on March 9, 1974 in Congerville, IL. She survives.

Also surviving are his two children: Ryan (Mary) Hillman, Orange, CA, Jody Rycyzyn, Lexington IL; five grandchildren: Brooke, Kyle, Aubrey, Caity and Grace; one sister, Joy Hillman, Springfield, IL; and one brother, Earl Hillman, Pleasant Hill, IL.

Frank is preceded in death by parents and one brother, Dean Hillman.

Frank graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, Pleasant Hill, IL. He served in the White House Communications Agency while in the US Army. Frank worked at IBM, Bloomington, IL retiring in 2000. He was a member of the North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers, IL. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, playing his musical instruments and spending time with his family.

He will be missed by all who knew him.