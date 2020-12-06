MINIER — Frank Bogar, 86, of Minier, IL passed away peacefully at home on Friday, December 4, 2020 surrounded by his wife and family.
Frank was born on February 16, 1934 in Bloomington, IL to Merlin Frank and Irma Bogar. He attended Armington High School then later graduated from Eureka High School, Eureka, IL. Frank met Eilene Krug on a blind date when he was 17 and she was 15. They married December 24, 1954 in Minonk, IL at the United Church of Christ. This Christmas Eve would have been their 66 years of marriage.
Frank worked their early years at R.A. Cullinan and moved to Armington in 1958 to farm. After retiring from farming and moving to Minier, IL he trucked for several local trucking firms.
Frank and Eilene raised four daughters: Lori (Keith) Schmidgall of Mackinaw, IL; Claire (Jeff) Logsdon of Danvers, IL; Amy (John) Freitag of Danvers, IL; and Jill Bogar (Michael Dickson) of Wentzville, MO. Frank had 14 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jim and great granddaughter, Sadie Schniers. Also preceding him in death was his childhood mentor, Ralph "Caleb" Hainline.
Frank was a very unique man, described as truly one of a kind. He was a resourceful man with the ability to fix or repurpose anything and also was an expert fisherman. He spent many days at Lake of the Ozarks teaching his children and grandchildren the art of bass and crappie fishing, boating and skiing. His other passion was working and fixing up 2-cylinder John Deere tractors, planting trees for the next generation starting them as small saplings and building porch swings for his family. One of his greatest joys was hearing his children and grandchildren coming through the front door for a visit. In his later years, he made visits to those struggling including driving others to the doctor. Since his passing, we have been told "To meet Frank was to love him." He was a hard worker who cared deeply for his family, friends and classic country music. He was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. Above all, Frank enjoyed Eilene's home cooked meals, especially her squash, lemon and banana cream pie.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. A private family service will be held in memory of Frank with a celebration of life to follow at a later date. If you would like to honor Frank's memory, donations may be sent to Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington, IL 61701.
Many thanks to those who reached out the past few weeks and a special thank you to Hospice for their care, guidance and friendship. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.