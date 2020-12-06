Frank Bogar

Frank was born on February 16, 1934 in Bloomington, IL to Merlin Frank and Irma Bogar. He attended Armington High School then later graduated from Eureka High School, Eureka, IL. Frank met Eilene Krug on a blind date when he was 17 and she was 15. They married December 24, 1954 in Minonk, IL at the United Church of Christ. This Christmas Eve would have been their 66 years of marriage.

Frank was a very unique man, described as truly one of a kind. He was a resourceful man with the ability to fix or repurpose anything and also was an expert fisherman. He spent many days at Lake of the Ozarks teaching his children and grandchildren the art of bass and crappie fishing, boating and skiing. His other passion was working and fixing up 2-cylinder John Deere tractors, planting trees for the next generation starting them as small saplings and building porch swings for his family. One of his greatest joys was hearing his children and grandchildren coming through the front door for a visit. In his later years, he made visits to those struggling including driving others to the doctor. Since his passing, we have been told "To meet Frank was to love him." He was a hard worker who cared deeply for his family, friends and classic country music. He was known for his sense of humor and practical jokes. Above all, Frank enjoyed Eilene's home cooked meals, especially her squash, lemon and banana cream pie.