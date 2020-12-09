NORMAL — Frank Earl Snowden Jr., age 94 of Normal, IL, passed away 8:05 PM on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at the McLean County Nursing Home, Normal, IL.

Frank was born July 8, 1926 in Abington, PA to Eva Lucy Pearl and Frank Earl Snowden Sr.

He is survived by his wife, Mae McNair Snowden, of Normal; daughters: Patricia (David) Cloetingh of Honeybrook, PA, Kim (Michael) Hills of Ambler, PA; grandchildren: Caroline Cloetingh, Tyler Cloetingh, Brett Cloetingh and Reed Hills; step-grandchildren: Rachel (Chad) Geiser, of Bloomington, Dawn (Zach) Hamilton, Bertram, TX, Josh (Amie) McNair, Riverside, CA, Amy (Joel) Larson, Seattle, WA, Nikki (Ed) Suphen, St. Louis, MO, Maggie McNair, Phil McNair, St. Louis, MO, Sam (Jenson) Holt McNair, Colombia, MO and Elizabeth McNair, Gladstone, MO.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beverly; sisters: Florence (Curtis) Nice, Marian (Robert) Phy; and granddaughter, Natalie Hills.

He was a World War II Navy veteran having served on D-Day and in the Pacific. He was a member of the Detroit Tigers farm system following his service.

Frank retired from Standard Pressed Steel, Jenkintown, PA in 1993.

He loved playing Bridge, watching baseball and collecting coins and baseball cards.