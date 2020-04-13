Frank Razo Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHILLICOTHE — Frank J. Razo Sr., 97, of Chillicothe, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at his home in Chillicothe.

Frank was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Wilbern, the son of Natividad and Ruperta Fernandez Razo. He married Mary L. Rodriquez on May 10, 1952, in Streator.

Surviving are his children, Christina Razo, Dunlap; Theresa (Larry) Cook, Chillicothe; Frank J. Razo Jr., Plano; Cecilia (Robert) Seifert, Chicago; Anthony Razo, Southampton, N.J.; Alex (Jean) Razo, Chillicothe; Phillip Razo, Chillicothe; Andrea (Mike) Denham, Eureka; and Matt (Sandy) Razo, Fairbury; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Razo, Placerville, Calif., and John (Ester) Razo, Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Salvador and David; and a sister, Carmen Herron.

Frank was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II in the European Theater with the 90th Division Anti-Tank Company. He was a member of the Chillicothe VFW Post 4999.

Frank was a longtime barber in Chillicothe and owned Frank’s Barbershop. He also worked for 19 years as the custodian at the Chillicothe U.S. Post Office. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he was on the dart ball team and a member of the Men’s Club. He was a past member of the Chillicothe Jaycees and Rotary.