Frank Razo Sr.

CHILLICOTHE — Frank J. Razo Sr., 97, of Chillicothe, passed away Saturday (April 11, 2020) at his home in Chillicothe.
Frank was born Aug. 27, 1922, in Wilbern, the son of Natividad and Ruperta Fernandez Razo. He married Mary L. Rodriquez on May 10, 1952, in Streator.
Surviving are his children, Christina Razo, Dunlap; Theresa (Larry) Cook, Chillicothe; Frank J. Razo Jr., Plano; Cecilia (Robert) Seifert, Chicago; Anthony Razo, Southampton, N.J.; Alex (Jean) Razo, Chillicothe; Phillip Razo, Chillicothe; Andrea (Mike) Denham, Eureka; and Matt (Sandy) Razo, Fairbury; 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Richard Razo, Placerville, Calif., and John (Ester) Razo, Peoria. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Salvador and David; and a sister, Carmen Herron.
Frank was a U.S. Army veteran serving during World War II in the European Theater with the 90th Division Anti-Tank Company. He was a member of the Chillicothe VFW Post 4999.
Frank was a longtime barber in Chillicothe and owned Frank’s Barbershop. He also worked for 19 years as the custodian at the Chillicothe U.S. Post Office. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he was on the dart ball team and a member of the Men’s Club. He was a past member of the Chillicothe Jaycees and Rotary.
Frank was a loving and supportive father and grandfather. He loved to teach, watch and play with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved being outdoors and spending time in his garden. He was a lifelong Cubs fan.
Sincere thanks to all his caregivers during this past year from Comfort Keepers. Also to OSF Hospice for their special care and support.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial Mass will be held later at his church with a committal at the Chillicothe City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church or the Chillicothe Public Library.
You may visit Frank’s memorial website at www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.
