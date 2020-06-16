PONTIAC — Frank T. Panno, 90, of Pontiac, died at 9:36 p.m. Sunday (June 14, 2020) at his residence.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Mary's Church, Pontiac, with Father Adam Cesarek and Father David Sabel officiating. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Pontiac, where full military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Mary's Church with the rosary recited at 3:15 p.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Memorials in Frank's name may be made to St. Mary's School, St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry or the Boys and Girls Club of Livingston County. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.
Frank was born Nov. 21, 1929, in Streator, the oldest son of Andrew and Dorothy Perschnick Panno. He married Mary Geraldyn Ralph on Oct. 25, 1952, in Odell. She preceded him in death on March 15, 1996.
Frank is survived by five daughters, Sally (Michael) Aarons, Mount Prospect; Gina Panno, Pontiac; Lisa (Patrick) Martin, Pontiac; Amy Panno, Wauwatosa, Wis.; and Gerry (Tom) Wheeler, Pontiac; three daughters-in-law, Renee Panno, Wheaton; Mary Panno, Chicago; and Sue Trainor, Chenoa; 12 grandchildren, Sam Aarons, Nick Panno, Joe Panno, Sara (Marty) Walsh, Michael Panno, Paul Panno, Mark (Courtney) Panno, Maggie (Cal) Clark, Jane (Nate) Anderson, Peter Martin, Anna Walker and Lucy Walker; six great-grandchildren, Corinne Walsh, Mira Walsh, Owen Walsh, Jack Walsh, Ben Panno and Henry Panno; nine brothers and sisters, Chuck Panno, Fred Panno, Nancy Eden, Michael Panno, Marcia Allen, David Panno, all of California; Andy Panno, Texas; Joe Panno, Vancouver, Canada; and Sam Panno, Arizona; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by three sons, Peter Panno, Paul Panno and John Panno, and one sister, Jean Panno.
Frank was a graduate of Streator High School. He was a real estate broker and owned and operated Panno Realty in Pontiac for 53 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac Elks Club and The Moose Lodge.
Along with two other Realtors, Frank started the Livingston County Board of Realtors. He received the Realtors Emeritus Award in 2017. Frank was the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1993. He was the Livingston County Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year in 1997.
Frank served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1953. He served on the Pontiac City Council for over 56 years and holds the state record for the longest serving alderman in Illinois.
Frank was an incredibly loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them.
