Frank T. Panno

Frank was preceded in death by three sons, Peter Panno, Paul Panno and John Panno, and one sister, Jean Panno.

Frank was a graduate of Streator High School. He was a real estate broker and owned and operated Panno Realty in Pontiac for 53 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac Elks Club and The Moose Lodge.

Along with two other Realtors, Frank started the Livingston County Board of Realtors. He received the Realtors Emeritus Award in 2017. Frank was the Pontiac Area Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1993. He was the Livingston County Board of Realtors Realtor of the Year in 1997.

Frank served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951-1953. He served on the Pontiac City Council for over 56 years and holds the state record for the longest serving alderman in Illinois.

Frank was an incredibly loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them.

