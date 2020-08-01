Frank W. Warber

Joining the Navy on his 18th birthday during the Second World War, Frank was selected for officer training at Dartmouth College and Holy Cross College. Ensign Frank was sent to Japan after the surrender. Returning stateside, Frank was recruited to the State Farm Life Insurance home office in Bloomington, and stayed for 42 years with time out to acquire a master of mathematics at University of Wisconsin. Frank conceived of the use of computers in insurance, leading the Life Company from the punch card environment of the ‘50s into the electronic processing era of modern times. When he retired as vice president - electronics research in 1989, he was honored for his contributions and influence.