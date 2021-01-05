BLOOMINGTON — Franklin C. Shickel, Sr. 80, of Bloomington, passed away at 4:32 a.m. Monday January 4, 2021 at his residence.

A graveside service will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, January 8, 2021 at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. A private family viewing will take place at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Stock Car Hall of Fame, 13825 Metric Dr., Roscoe, Illinois.

Franklin was born September 18, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois, the son of Lewis and Goldie (Probus) Shickel.

He is survived by three children: Frank (Susan) Shickel, Jr., Eddy Shickel and Don (Judy) Shickel; seven grandchildren: Flip (Elissa) Shickel, Jennifer (Randy) Deuel, Lisa (Justin) Zoeller, Devin (Kelsey) Shickel, Emily (Sean) Brennan, Bailee Shickel and Jordan Shickel; 10 great-grandchildren; five brothers and sisters: Shirley Downen, Donnie Shickel, Sharon O'Brien, Terry (Vickie) Shickel and Debbie (Barry) Gillespie; and a lifelong crew chief, Scotty Hughes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Rose Shickel and two brothers-in-law: Greg O'Brien and Richard Downen.