WAPELLA - Franklin O. Walters, 85, a 51-year resident of Wapella, IL passed away 2:55 p.m., July 25, 2021, at Heritage Health, Bloomington, IL.

Memorial Services will be at the Wapella Christian Church, Wapella, IL with Pastor Steven Evans officiating at a later date. The family entrusted Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL with cremation rites.

Memorials may be directed to the Wapella Christian Church.

Franklin was born December 19, 1935, in Decatur, IL the son of Merle A. and Ruby La Vera (House) Walters. Franklin married Beverly Jo Ann Mathews October 21, 1955, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Beverly Jo Ann Walters, Wapella, IL, children: Franklin Michael (Susan) Walters, Heyworth, IL and Lori Ann (Richard) Orthen, Stuart, FL; four grandchildren: Chris (Laura) Walters, Sycamore, IL; Nick (Amanda) Walters, Normal, IL; Ashleigh (Cullen) Metzler, Mesa, AZ; and Zach (Melissa) Orthen, Hialeah, FL; six great-grandchildren: Cole and Hunter Walters; and Charlotte, Caroline, Clementine, and Claire Metzler.

Franklin was preceded in death by his father, mother, and step-father.

Franklin was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the Wapella Christian Church where he was a past Board Member and taught Jr. High Sunday School. He was the owner of Franklin O. Walters Land Surveying and worked as the Village of Heyworth Engineer from 1995 – 2002. Also, he was a member of The Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association and received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Franklin was a past Board Member of the Wapella Fire Department and the Wapella School Board. He enjoyed spending time with his family and loved watching his grandsons play baseball. Franklin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Online condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.