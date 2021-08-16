OMAHA, Nebraska — Fred A. Zabel passed away August 11, 2021. He was preceded in death by wife, Jeanne K. Zabel.

Survived by daughters: Tamra Monson (Dr. Victor) and Debra Hensold (Dr. Jack); granddaughters: Kara Krehbiel (Dr. Kyle), Kayla Hawkins (Chris), Briana Hensold (Benjamin Pearce) and Chloe Hensold (Dan Schiff); nine great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service was held Monday, August 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 331 S. 85th Avenue. Private burial at Evergreen with Military Honors by Millard American Legion Post 374 and VFW Post 8334.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Morning Star Lutheran Church.

