Oct. 11, 1946 - April 27, 2023

ATLANTA — Fred R. Finchum passed away on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 10:53 p.m. at his home.

Visitation for Mr. Finchum will be held on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Atlanta. Graveside funeral services led by Mr. Randy Brooks, will be on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Atlanta Cemetery. You may join his family for a celebration of life at the Union Hall, 114 SW Arch St, Atlanta, following the graveside service.

Fred R. Finchum was born October 11, 1946, in Quincy, the son of Fred O. and Ruth S. Rademaker Finchum. He was united in marriage to Susan N. Rohlfs on April 27, 1968. She survives.

Fred is survived by his wife, four children: Mark Finchum, Ron Finchum, Bryan (Amber) Finchum, and Michelle (Drew) Finchum-Olson; thirteen grandchildren: Brooke, Kate, and Shelby Finchum, Brayden (Mandi), Brodee, and Daulton Finchum, Alexis, Paige, and Kennadie Finchum, and Nic, Ty, Tessa, and Cal Olson; three step-grandchildren: Kylee, Jordon, and Marriah; one sister, Jayne (John) Cross; and one brother, James (Carol) Finchum.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Finchum; and one grandson, Grant Finchum.

Fred was a 1964 graduate of Hartsburg-Emden High School, and then a 1966 graduate of Lincoln College. He retired from Country Companies after 34 years as a manager of credit billing services. Fred was civically minded and gave of his time to the Olympia School Board (12 years), Atlanta City Council (12 years), and as Mayor of Atlanta (14 years). His passion was watching his grandkids play sports. And his love of softball and baseball led Fred to manage the Atlanta Little League and Sports Complex fields for 40 years.

Memorials may be made to Atlanta Little League.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.