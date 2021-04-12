Fred V. McCullough

Fred attended elementary and Junior High Schools in Rantoul. He moved to Gibson City before his Freshman year of High School. This would be when he met his future wife of 67 years, Janece Rainwater. They were married in Gibson City on June 21, 1953.

While attending Drummer Township High School Fred excelled in athletics including Basketball, Football, Baseball, and Track. An all Wauseca Conference Running Back, the Greyhounds did not lose a game his Junior or Senior Years. Fred was inducted into the Gibson City Hall of Fame as a member of the 1951 Greyhound Football Team. Plans to attend Millikin University were dashed due to home responsibilities. Following working as a butcher at a local grocery store, Fred entered the banking business, working at First National Bank in Gibson City, rising to Vice President. He enjoyed fishing trips with co-workers, Bud O'Neal, Ivan Donner, and Doug Knapp. Retaining his passion for sports, Fred played fast pitch softball on a local team. He, along with Eldon Christianson coached his son Gary and other local players on a Gibson City Eastern Illinois Baseball team.

In the late 70's Fred was instrumental in the opening of The Bank of Gibson City, serving as President until his retirement in 1986.