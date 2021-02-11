HOPEDALE — Freda E. Litwiller, 101, of Hopedale, passed away February 9, 2021 of natural causes.

She was born December 20, 1919, in rural Delavan to Simon and Katie Ehrismann Litwiller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters: Esther Litwiller and Rachel Litwiller; four brothers and their wives: Lester and Alta Litwiller, Chancy and Elsie Litwiller, William and Marguerite Litwiller, Allen and Dorothy Litwiller; three nephews: Robert Litwiller, Cecil Litwiller, and Keith (and Barbara) Litwiller, and one great-great niece, Esther Rose Litwiller.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Francis and Phyllis Litwiller, Nancy and Carl Miller, Jim and Leanah Litwiller, Judy and Bob Friesen, Arnold and Susie Litwiller, Jerrold and Barbara Litwiller, Arleta and Mike Craps, Rita Litwiller, Karen Yoder, Rosalie Semick and Rich Starcevich, Roberta and Roger Bean, and William and Carol Litwiller.

She is survived by many great nieces and nephews and also great-great nieces and nephews.

Freda had been a schoolteacher, a teletypist at The Daily Pantagraph, and last employed as a LPN at Dr Lainvee's practice in Minier. She volunteered at The Et Cetera Shop, in Eureka, and English as a Second Language Program in Bloomington.