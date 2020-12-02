POWELL, Ohio —

Frederick A. Miller, 93 of Powell, OH, and formerly of Bloomington and Minier, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at his current home in Powell.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born October 2, 1927 in Greenview, IL, a son of Theodore and Margery Tuley Miller. He married his high school sweetheart, Doris M. Gehrke on February 25, 1951 in New Holland and she preceded him in death on June 12, 2013.

Surviving are three children: Diane (Ken) Hellman of Dublin, OH, Brian (Mary) Miller of Powell, OH and Michael (Michelle) Miller of Prosper, TX; nine special grandchildren: Kristin (Brett) Anderson, Jennifer (Matt) Fisher, Lindsay (Ross) Thompson, Michael (Erin) Gallagher, Amy Hellman, Bradley Miller, Alex Miller (fiance Meredith Hays), Nick Miller, Carly Miller and nine great-grandchildren; uncle to many nieces and nephews; godfather to Karen Pecoraro and Bruce LeDoux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Marcene Hines, brother-in-law Ed Hines and brother, David MIller.