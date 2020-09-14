× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LONG POINT — Frederick “Fred” J. Paulsen, 76, of Long Point, IL passed away at 6:22 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.

Cremation Rites were accorded and a private family service will be held at a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan, IL is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to OSF Hospice, the Livingston County Humane Society, or to the family.

Fred was born December 7, 1943 in Minier, IL the son of Richard and Edna Ulmer Paulsen. He married Betty Beckman on June 18, 1983 in Bloomington. She survives along with one son Andrew Paulsen of Springfield; and two stepchildren Jodie Rooker of Germantown Hills, and Jeff Wheeler of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son.

Fred was Baptist and he loved to spend time in the kitchen cooking. He was a Realtor for 30 years before he retired and he enjoyed spending time with his family.