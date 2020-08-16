BLOOMINGTON - Frederick “Fred” L. Wade, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington with Pastor Chuck Bahn officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington as well as one hour prior to the funeral service on Wednesday at the church. Interment will be at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or Bloomington/Normal Retired Firefighters.
Fred was born on September 3, 1934 in Bloomington, a son of Emmet and Florence Panneitz Wade. He married Constance “Connie” J. Brucker on November 27, 1953 in Metropolis.
He is survived by his loving wife of sixty-six years, Connie Wade of Bloomington; children, Terri Sue (Charles) Daugherty, Randall Wade, and Rebecca Wade all of Bloomington; daughter-in-law, Nancy Wade of Normal; grandchildren, Bradley (Kathy) Wade, Megan Wade, Kyle Daugherty, Jared Daugherty, Jacob Rush, and Henry Rush; great grandchildren, Emma Wade and Austin Wade; and a sister, Shirley Brucker of Normal.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steven Wade; sisters, Connie Jean Scheller and Donna Wade; and a brother, Ron Wade.
Fred retired as a Bloomington Firefighter in 1991 after thirty-three years of service. He was also employed with State Farm where he operated a printing press. He retired from State Farm after twenty-seven years of employment. Fred was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where he was the president of the 50+ senior club for many years. He was also involved with the church Boy Scout Troop 38. Fred was a member of the Bloomington/Normal Retired Firefighters.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing at his home at the Lake of the Ozarks. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.
Condolences and memories may be shared with Fred's family at kiblerbradyruestman.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.