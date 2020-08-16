Frederick "Fred" L. Wade

Fred retired as a Bloomington Firefighter in 1991 after thirty-three years of service. He was also employed with State Farm where he operated a printing press. He retired from State Farm after twenty-seven years of employment. Fred was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington, where he was the president of the 50+ senior club for many years. He was also involved with the church Boy Scout Troop 38. Fred was a member of the Bloomington/Normal Retired Firefighters.