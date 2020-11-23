EL PASO — Frederick J. Luedtke, 82 of El Paso passed away at 2:19 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home, Pontiac.

Private family services will be held with burial in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home is assisting his family with arrangements.

Frederick was born February 18, 1938 at Ambridge, PA a son of Frederick C. and Armelda Kline Luedtke. He married Linda Gerdes on November 27, 1981 in Benson. She survives.

Other survivors include his children: Deyon Sternbergh, Gridley, Dean (Ceci) Luedtke, Shelton, WA. Don (Heather) Luedtke, Cincinnati, OH, Dennis (Kelly) Luedtke, Normal, Gina (Ronnie) Ales, El Paso, and Michael (Lynn) Luedtke, Normal. His beloved grandchildren: Jaime, Ricky, Sam, Beth, Matthew, Erica, Nick, Jessica, Gerad, Yale, Brinkley and Noah. His sister, Jeanne (Tony) Gurski, Pine Grove, PA and a brother Don (Judy) Luedtke of Minerva, OH; sisters- in- law, Elaine (Ed) Kneip and Mary Gerdes both of Benson. Also surviving are six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.