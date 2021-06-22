SAYBROOK — Frederick John Shepherd, 80, of Saybrook, Illinois, passed away at 10:52 A.M. Sunday, June 20, 2021, at his residence.

There will be no services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

Fred was born on December 27, 1940, in Pontiac, Illinois, a son of Edward J. and Stella Marie Mason Shepherd. He married Vicki Lynne Roberts on June 27, 1965, at the Saybrook Christian Church.

Fred is survived by his wife, Vicki Lynne Shepherd of Saybrook; daughter, Tami (Steve) Martin of Morris, Illinois; son, Frederick J. (Bea) Shepherd of Saybrook, Illinois; five grandchildren: Patrick Schick, Dylan Shepherd, Logan Gossett, Emily Gossett, Stella D. Shepherd; two step grandchildren: Sydney and Julia Lowe; sister, Jone Shepherd VanWinkle of Gibson City, Illinois. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Edward John Shepherd and parents.

He was a supervisor at Central Soya Co. Inc. Gibson City, Illinois for 20 years and retired from the building maintenance department at Illinois State University, Normal, Illinois. He was an Army Veteran.

Fred was a member of the Saybrook Christian Church; Life member of the David Humphrey Daniel American Legion Post 427 Saybrook, Illinois; The 40 & 8; Gibson City Masonic Lodge 733; Corn Belt Shrine Club, Gibson City; International Shrine Clown Association; and Sons of the American Revolution.