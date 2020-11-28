BALDWINSVILLE, New York - Frederick W. Fuess, III, 93, formerly of Normal, passed away on November 17, 2020 in Baldwinsville, NY.
He was born November 5, 1927 in Syracuse, NY. He married Marilyn Baust on May 3, 1952 in Baldwinsville, NY. She died February 27, 2003.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Katharine Wissler; and his brother, Robert Fuess.
Survivors include his children: Rick (Leslie) Fuess, Cindy Fuess; grandchildren: Lauren (Kyle) Fuess-Ginn and Matthew Fuess; sister, Johanna Armstrong, his wife, Mary Eleanor Slye; and numerous stepchildren; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
He was an Army veteran. He attended Morrisville SUNY and Cornell University receiving a BS and Masters. He received a PhD from Michigan State University in 1963. He taught Agriculture at Illinois State University (1963-1990), retiring as a Professor Emeritus. He led three student study trips to France, and a faculty group to China. He was an avid traveler and gardener. He was known for his "Fred's Fine Furniture," refinishing and summer sales.
Due to coronavirus, no services are planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Friends of Beaver Lake with the memo: Fuess Fund. Send to: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 East Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville, NY 13027.
