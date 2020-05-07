Funerals today for Friday, May 8, 2020
0 entries

Funerals today for Friday, May 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENNETT, Emerlyn Grace, 3, Lexington, 3:15 p.m. in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac.

BENNETT, Sawyer James, 16 months, 3:15 p.m. in South Side Cemetery, Pontiac.

PETERS, Hillery Roxanne, 27, Lexington, 3:15 p.m. at South Side Cemetery, Pontiac.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News