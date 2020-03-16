Funerals today 3/17/20

LASKOWSKI, Linda L., 71, Heyworth, 2 p.m. at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

MORTON, Linda A., 85, Bloomington, 1:30 p.m. at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington.

