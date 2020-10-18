 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 10/19/20

ARMSTRONG, Glenn E., 76, Normal, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Funeral Home, Bloomington.

BUCHANAN, Stephen Ray, 73, DeWitt, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

DENNISON, Dorothy J., 87, Weldon, formerly of Taylorville, died Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

EARDLEY, James W., 75, Bloomington, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

STONE, Betty Ilene, 92, Clinton, died Sunday (Oct. 18, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

SUPAN, David, 82, Normal, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

ZIMMERMAN, Leland G., 86, Eureka, died Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Argo-Ruestman-Harris, Eureka.

