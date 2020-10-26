Funerals pending 10/27/20

CAMERON, Willie Keith, 53, Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Bloomington, died Oct. 20, 2020. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home, Bloomington.
FRISCH, Clarence R. Sr., 84, Bloomington, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
FULK, Garry L., 64, Normal, died Saturday (Oct. 24, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
MARTIN, Wanda J., 90, Ruskin, Florida, formerly of Bloomington, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
THOMPSON, David L., 80, El Paso, died Sunday (Oct. 25, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
