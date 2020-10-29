 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 10/30/20

CARLS, Leslie, 76, Minonk, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Minonk.

HOLMQUIST, Betty L., 90, Bloomington, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HONEGGER, Lorraine J., 91, Fairbury, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

JOHNSON, Larry Johnson, 73, of Gibson City passed away at 11:24 am Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral arrangements are pending at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City

MAJESKY, Mary Lou, 81, Rutland, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Minonk.

SMITH, Mary J., 86, Atlanta, died Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020). Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home, Atlanta.

