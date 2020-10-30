Funerals pending 10/31/20

BALDWIN, Agnes M., 101, Toluca, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca.
GRAHAM, Larry, 71, Clinton, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
LEHMAN, Timothy “Tim” B., 47, Bloomington, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
LOY, Robert “Bob” A., 65, Bloomington, died Thursday (Oct. 29, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
POWELL, Dennis L., 78, Heyworth, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
WALTERS, Raymond W., 85, Bloomington, died Friday (Oct. 30, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
