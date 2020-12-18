Funerals pending 12/19/20

BURDICK, Rob W., 58, Normal, died Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
BURTON, Bradley, 26, DeWitt, died Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
DETERDING, Claudine Joy, 89, Normal, died Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020). Otto-Argo Calvert Memorial Home, Danvers.
YOUNCHER, Eugene J., 65, Bloomington, died Friday (Dec. 18, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.
