Funerals pending 2/18/21

BISHOP, Christine F., 86, Roanoke, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home. Roanoke.

McCARTY, Hannah Jean, 94, Eureka, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

MILLER, Vernon E., 95, Lexington, formerly of Chenoa, died at Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.

SEXTON, Timothy James, 73, Clinton, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

WINGLER, Janice A., 88, Bloomington, died Tuesday (Feb. 16, 2021). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

