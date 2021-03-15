 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 3/16/21

FRANEY, Teresa E., 83, Fairbury, formerly of Chatsworth, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

WICKISER, Lottie, 93, Bloomington, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.

