Funerals pending 3/16/21

FRANEY, Teresa E., 83, Fairbury, formerly of Chatsworth, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.
WICKISER, Lottie, 93, Bloomington, died Sunday (March 14, 2021). Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, El Paso.
