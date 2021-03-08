 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 3/9/21

HUGHES, Joyce Marie, 92, Normal, died Monday (March 8, 2021). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

SCARBROUGH, Dean Wesley, 96, Farmer City, died Saturday (March 6, 2021). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City.

