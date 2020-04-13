Funerals pending 4/14/20

Funerals pending 4/14/20

{{featured_button_text}}

KIRBY, Kathleen E., 71, Cuba, formerly of Carlock, died Saturday (April 11, 2020). Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory, Canton.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News