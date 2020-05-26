Funerals pending 5/27/20

Funerals pending 5/27/20

{{featured_button_text}}

BROERS, Richard G. “Coach,” 92, Roanoke, died Tuesday (May 26, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.

BURNS, Kimberly R., 55, Bloomington, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

HAIR, Pamela L., 56, Bloomington, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LUNDBOM, Michael R., 67, Normal, formerly of Arlington Heights, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News