Funerals pending 5/27/20

BROERS, Richard G. “Coach,” 92, Roanoke, died Tuesday (May 26, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.
BURNS, Kimberly R., 55, Bloomington, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
HAIR, Pamela L., 56, Bloomington, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.
LUNDBOM, Michael R., 67, Normal, formerly of Arlington Heights, died Monday (May 25, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
