Funerals pending 7/14/20

GERJETS, Frances J., 86, Toluca, died Monday (July 13, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Toluca.

KAHLE, Erma M., 89, Bloomington, died Sunday (July 12, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa.

