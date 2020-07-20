Funerals pending 7/21/20

Funerals pending 7/21/20

{{featured_button_text}}

FUNK, Lesley A., 62, Bloomington, died Sunday (July 19, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News