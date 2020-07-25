Funerals pending 7/26/20

Funerals pending 7/26/20

BROERS, Lucille, 92, Roanoke, died Friday (July 24, 2020). Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home, Roanoke.

JONES, Richard A. "Junior" III, 24, Danvers, died Friday (July, 24, 2020). Beck Funeral Home, Bloomington.

