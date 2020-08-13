You have permission to edit this article.
Funerals pending 8/14/20

GREEN, Judith Anne, 77, Rossville, died Monday (Aug. 10, 2020). Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston.

MANLEY, Dena Jean, 43, Lincoln, died Tuesday (Aug. 11, 2020). Holland Barry & Bennett Funeral Home, Lincoln.

