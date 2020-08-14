You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending 8/15/20

Funerals pending 8/15/20

{{featured_button_text}}

SOVEREIGN, Jordan R., 37, Bloomington, died Thursday (Aug. 13, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

TEETERS, Mary Lynn, 70, Mahomet, died Friday (Aug. 14, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, DeLand.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News