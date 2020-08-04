You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending 8/5/20

Funerals pending 8/5/20

{{featured_button_text}}

HOWELL, Stephen E., 59, Farmer City, died Monday (August 3, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News