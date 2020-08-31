 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending 9/01/20

Funerals pending 9/01/20

{{featured_button_text}}

EMMONS, Betty Ann, 84, died Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020). Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home, Lincoln.

WALKER, Patty A., 63, of rural Downs, died Saturday (Aug. 29, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News