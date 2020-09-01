 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/02/20

LINDEN, Myra, 92, of Peoria, formerly of Bloomington, died Monday (Aug. 31, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

