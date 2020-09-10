 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/11/20

MARCOTTE, Sarajane "Sallie," 79, Lincoln, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Peasley Fuenral Home, Lincoln.

RISINGER, Charles, 81, Tremont, died Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Tremont.

