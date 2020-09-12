 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/13/20

BILLINGTON, Merlin G. "Cricket", 89, Atlanta, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Quiram Peasley Funeral Home.

CUNNINGHAM, Diana E., 67 Bloomington, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LUDWIG, Charles, 77, Secor, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home, Eureka.

MAMMEN, Dr. Andrea, 37, Morton, formerly of Delavan, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Davis-Oswald Funeral Home, Delavan. 

MOSELY, Ciara Lynn, 19, Lebanon, Kentucky, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. 

NILES, Maxine Juanita, 93, Wapella, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

TUCKER, Dorothy A., 94, Flanagan, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.

WOOD, Marvin, 66, Bloomington, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

