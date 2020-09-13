Funerals pending 9/14/20

HENDREN, Merle Russell, 95, LeRoy, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce, LeRoy.
MASON-REICHART, Darlene, 77, Chatsworth, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.
PAULSEN, Frederick "Fred" J., 76, Long Point, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.
WOOLLEN, Earl D., 88, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.
