Funerals pending 9/14/20

HENDREN, Merle Russell, 95, LeRoy, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert-Belangee-Bruce, LeRoy.

MASON-REICHART, Darlene, 77, Chatsworth, died Friday (Sept. 11, 2020). Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury.

PAULSENFrederick "Fred" J., 76, Long Point, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home, Flanagan.

WOOLLEN, Earl D., 88, Clinton, died Saturday (Sept. 12, 2020). Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton.

