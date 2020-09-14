 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Funerals pending 9/15/20

Funerals pending 9/15/20

{{featured_button_text}}

MOSELY, Ciara Lynn, 18, Lebanon, Kentucky, formerly of Bloomington, died Wednesday (Sept. 9, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

 ULBRICH, Louis F., 91, Bloomington, died Monday (Sept. 14, 2020). Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News