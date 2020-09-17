 Skip to main content
Funerals pending 9/18/20

ARCHER, Jane, 90, Normal, died Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020). Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington.

LUKOSE, Simoni, 80, Bloomington, died Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020).  Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

